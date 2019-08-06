KZN ANC admits it didn’t consider payment when putting Zandile Gumede on leave
The ratepayers of eThekwini would continue paying two mayors as the ANC decided to extend Gumede's leave of absence.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Mdumiseni Ntuli on Tuesday admitted that when instructing embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to take a leave of absence, the party did not consider the expenditure of ratepayer’s money as she would continue being paid.
But Ntuli said the ANC took the decision as a political one in defence of its brand and position in society.
"The political instruction was that 'it would be inappropriate for you under the current circumstances to remain, not only the face of the African National Congress, but the face of the people of eThekwini...'. If the labour law suggests that the Mayor must be paid during her leave of absence, so be it, if it doesn't, it is also fine. Our concern was the political decision and the people of eThekwini," he said.
Ntuli addressed the media on Tuesday after the party's two-day provincial executive committee meeting which concluded on Monday night.
The ratepayers of eThekwini would continue paying two mayors as the ANC decided to extend Gumede's leave of absence.
Ntuli said the extension would allow more time for the ANC to finalise its work on the matter.
Gumede was arrested in May on charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering. She was expected to appear in court on Thursday.
Her leave of absence was extended with that of Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba.
Ntuli said the KZN ANC PEC would resume its meeting this upcoming weekend to discuss regional leaders who needed to be replaced and where the ANC provincial leadership needed to intervene.
Popular in Local
-
Malema's comments on journalists not hate speech, court told
-
CT feeder dams hit highest levels in four years
-
AfriForum lays criminal complaint against Fikile Mbalula
-
Muthambi ‘shocked’ by 'lack of professionalism' after release of SABC report
-
Cape Town cops search for missing woman
-
Mkhwebane: The media ‘problematised’ Guptas, Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.