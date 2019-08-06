KZN ANC admits it didn’t consider payment when putting Zandile Gumede on leave

The ratepayers of eThekwini would continue paying two mayors as the ANC decided to extend Gumede's leave of absence.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Mdumiseni Ntuli on Tuesday admitted that when instructing embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to take a leave of absence, the party did not consider the expenditure of ratepayer’s money as she would continue being paid.

But Ntuli said the ANC took the decision as a political one in defence of its brand and position in society.

"The political instruction was that 'it would be inappropriate for you under the current circumstances to remain, not only the face of the African National Congress, but the face of the people of eThekwini...'. If the labour law suggests that the Mayor must be paid during her leave of absence, so be it, if it doesn't, it is also fine. Our concern was the political decision and the people of eThekwini," he said.

Ntuli addressed the media on Tuesday after the party's two-day provincial executive committee meeting which concluded on Monday night.

Ntuli said the extension would allow more time for the ANC to finalise its work on the matter.

Gumede was arrested in May on charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering. She was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Her leave of absence was extended with that of Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

Ntuli said the KZN ANC PEC would resume its meeting this upcoming weekend to discuss regional leaders who needed to be replaced and where the ANC provincial leadership needed to intervene.