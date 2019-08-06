James Anderson ruled out of second Ashes Test with injury
England's record wicket-taker broke down after just four overs in the series opener at Edgbaston and did not bowl again as Australia romped to a 251-run victory.
LONDON - James Anderson has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test, with England uncertain when he will be fit to return from an injured right calf.
Scans have now confirmed he has no chance of taking part in next week's game at Lord's, with assessment taking place "on an ongoing basis".
After pulling up injured on the first morning in Birmingham, Anderson, 37, was restricted to two batting cameos at number 11.
The veteran had not played competitive cricket for a month leading into the match after injuring the same calf playing for Lancashire.
"The MRI confirmed that Anderson has suffered a calf injury," said a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday.
"As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme working with the England and Lancashire medical teams.
"Anderson will miss the second Test match, which starts at Lord's on Wednesday, 14 August. He will be reassessed on an ongoing basis."
