eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's leave of absence extended

DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede will not be returning to her position as her leave of absence has been officially extended.

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC's provincial executive council made the announcement on Tuesday.

Gumede was placed on leave after she was charged with fraud, corruption and racketeering in May.

