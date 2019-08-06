eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede expected to learn of her fate today
The African National Congress’ (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) was preparing to address the media at midday. It’s expected to shed light on matters including that of Gumede.
DURBAN – eThekwini residents may know on Tuesday afternoon what will happen to suspended Mayor Zandile Gumede.
The African National Congress’ (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) was preparing to address the media at midday. It’s expected to shed light on matters including that of Gumede, who’s been on extended special leave since June.
The party placed her on leave after she was charged with fraud, corruption, and racketeering. Gumede’s supporters had always accused the PEC of acting prematurely by placing her on special leave.
Political analyst Xolani Dube suggested that Gumede could survive the political fight.
“Those who made the decision against the mayor, they’re in a corner because in reality, Zandile Gumede so far, there’s no court of law or ANC structures that has pronounced on her guilt,” he said.
Gumede faced strong criticism from opposition parties in the eThekwini council. The Democratic Alliance tried but failed to launch a motion of no confidence against her last week.
The embattled mayor is also fighting battles within her own party and allies, with the ANC Youth League and SACP threatening to protest if she’s not removed from office.
