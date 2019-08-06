Delft CPF proposes use of drone technology to fight crime in area

CAPE TOWN - The Delft community policing forum said that drone technology was needed to fight crime in the area.

This followed another weekend of shootings in the suburb.

On Friday, a man was shot dead while his wife and daughter were wounded. Suspects entered their premises while they were asleep.

The Police's anti-gang unit questioned two men on Sunday but have declined to comment as to whether they were officially charged.

Delft CPF's Charles George said that five people were killed over the weekend.

George said authorities needed to consider new methods of dealing with crime.

"You want to use technology to fight crime in the 21st century by deploying drones as the first respondent to any emergency. So if you can have a drone responding to an emergency, the footage is then relayed to whatever services is needed."