DA to lay criminal complaint against Muthambi over SABC report
The DA said that it would be laying a complaint against former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi for what it called her violation of the Privileges, Powers and Immunities Act.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would lay a criminal complaint against former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi for her role in political interference at the SABC.
A report by veteran journalist Joe Thloloe has made damning findings, highlighting how executives at the broadcaster took instructions from people that had no authority in its newsrooms.
It detailed how senior officials and high-ranking politicians abused their power and terrorised staff.
Muthambi allegedly also insulted and intimidated SABC crews.
The party said that the minister misled Parliament during the SABC inquiry.
The party's Phumzile van Damme: "We note that the report also found that the ANC hovered over the SABC in terms of its editorial decisions. We hope that the report sends a stern warning to the ANC."
She urged the current SABC board to continue to enforce its independence.
The party said it would lay charges on Thursday.
WATCH: ANC shadow hovered over SABC newsroom - report
