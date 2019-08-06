CT vehicle examiners arrested over fraudulent certificates

The pair were apprehended for fraud and corruption at the universal roadworthy station in Philippi on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Two Cape Town vehicle examiners have been arrested for processing fraudulent vehicle certificates.

Investigations were under way and officials said more arrests were expected.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said: “They were allegedly involved with processing fraudulent vehicle certificates for vehicles that were tested at the centre. The defects were overlooked in exchange for money.”