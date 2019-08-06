CT vehicle examiners arrested over fraudulent certificates

NSPCA welcomes lion bone skeleton quota ruling as unlawful
The pair were apprehended for fraud and corruption at the universal roadworthy station in Philippi on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Two Cape Town vehicle examiners have been arrested for processing fraudulent vehicle certificates.
The pair was apprehended for fraud and corruption at the Universal Roadworthy Station in Philippi on Monday.
Investigations were under way and officials said more arrests were expected.
The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said: “They were allegedly involved with processing fraudulent vehicle certificates for vehicles that were tested at the centre. The defects were overlooked in exchange for money.”
