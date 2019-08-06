CT inner-city housing projects to continue via different process

The city said it had canceled the Request for Proposals for these different sites so that it could follow a different process. This would ensure it complied with the various municipal regulations and policies.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that five inner-city and Woodstock housing projects would still continue through a different process than before.

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor and Good party member Brett Herron had criticised the municipality for stopping social housing projects in Woodstock, Roeland Street, New Market Street and Pickwick Street.

This was not the first time Herron has slammed the city for the way it handled addressing spatial inequality in the CBD.

He said that the five sites would add about 4,000 social housing rental units in and near the CBD, something housing activists had been calling for several years.

"After the release for request for proposals, the response from the private sector and private developers who would have funded these developments was very encouraging but from the moment the bids were received, we received and experienced what can only be described as procedural stone-walling by the city and DA leadership."

But the city said it had canceled the Request for Proposals for these different sites so that it could follow a different process. This would ensure it complied with the various municipal regulations and policies.