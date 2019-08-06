CT inner-city housing projects to continue via different process

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
Go

CT inner-city housing projects to continue via different process

The city said it had canceled the Request for Proposals for these different sites so that it could follow a different process. This would ensure it complied with the various municipal regulations and policies.

The City of Cape Town. Picture: Pixabay.com
The City of Cape Town. Picture: Pixabay.com
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that five inner-city and Woodstock housing projects would still continue through a different process than before.

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor and Good party member Brett Herron had criticised the municipality for stopping social housing projects in Woodstock, Roeland Street, New Market Street and Pickwick Street.

This was not the first time Herron has slammed the city for the way it handled addressing spatial inequality in the CBD.

He said that the five sites would add about 4,000 social housing rental units in and near the CBD, something housing activists had been calling for several years.

"After the release for request for proposals, the response from the private sector and private developers who would have funded these developments was very encouraging but from the moment the bids were received, we received and experienced what can only be described as procedural stone-walling by the city and DA leadership."

But the city said it had canceled the Request for Proposals for these different sites so that it could follow a different process. This would ensure it complied with the various municipal regulations and policies.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA