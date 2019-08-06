CT feeder dams hit highest levels in four years
The Western Cape government said that continued good rainfall in the province had seen dam levels across the province reach their highest levels in four years, with a few exceptions.
CAPE TOWN - A year ago the city still faced the prospect of 'Day Zero'.
But now dams feeding Cape Town have recovered tremendously.
In fact, the Western Cape government said that continued good rainfall in the province had seen dam levels across the province reach their highest levels in four years, with a few exceptions.
And as the dam levels continued to improve and some dams reaching full capacity, some are questioning why more dams are not built downstream to capture the excess water.
Dr Kevin Winter of the UCT's Future Water Institute said it was not that simple and suggested the need to manage the existing dams better.
"I guess we lack the space in our catchments to put another dam in. I can't think of another area where we could put another large dam in that would be worth it in the long run, in terms of the investment."
Winter also believed the city should reduce water tariffs at the end of the hydrological year in November.
"If we're sitting with at least 80% of water by the time we reach October, that would be a good move and it would send the right message that water is being properly managed."
But the provincial Environmental Affairs Department's James-Brent Styan reminded residents that they still needed to save water.
"We want to continue to urge people to use water sparingly, the resource will remain under pressure and even while dams are full, we need to allow the entire system, including the groundwater levels, to recover as fas as possible."
Additional reporting by Lizell Persens.
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane: Let's work together to achieve economic freedom
-
Mkhwebane: The media ‘problematised’ Guptas, Zuma
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa's Quickstep
-
DA to lay criminal complaint against Muthambi over SABC report
-
Mkhwebane consulting lawyers over crowdfunding for her legal fees
-
WATCH LIVE: Sanef takes on EFF over journo threats
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.