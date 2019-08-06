ConCourt dismisses Cape school’s bid to keep doors open

Uitsig High School’s governing body has been fighting for months to keep the doors open, calling instead on the provincial Education Department to upgrade it.

CAPE TOWN - The Constitutional Court has dismissed an appeal by Uitsig High School against Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s decision to close it.

This means the school will be closing down. According to the department, it's too expensive to refurbish the run-down school building.

Earlier this year, the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of the SGB’s application for the school to remain open, pending the outcome of a Supreme Court Appeal ruling.

Since then the matter was escalated to the Constitutional Court, that's now dismissed the SGB's appeal. The court said the appeal “bears no reasonable prospects of success”.

The court also decided not to award costs.

