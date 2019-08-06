ConCourt dismisses Cape school’s bid to keep doors open
Uitsig High School’s governing body has been fighting for months to keep the doors open, calling instead on the provincial Education Department to upgrade it.
CAPE TOWN - The Constitutional Court has dismissed an appeal by Uitsig High School against Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s decision to close it.
This means the school will be closing down. According to the department, it's too expensive to refurbish the run-down school building.
Uitsig High School’s governing body has been fighting for months to keep the doors open, calling instead on the provincial Education Department to upgrade it.
Earlier this year, the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of the SGB’s application for the school to remain open, pending the outcome of a Supreme Court Appeal ruling.
Since then the matter was escalated to the Constitutional Court, that's now dismissed the SGB's appeal. The court said the appeal “bears no reasonable prospects of success”.
The court also decided not to award costs.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
AfriForum lays criminal complaint against Fikile Mbalula
-
Cape Town cops search for missing woman
-
eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's leave of absence extended
-
CT feeder dams hit highest levels in four years
-
Mkhwebane: Let's work together to achieve economic freedom
-
Malema's comments on journalists not hate speech, court told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.