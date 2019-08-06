Cape Town cops search for missing woman

Meghan Cremer was last spotted on Saturday leaving the area where she stays with her friend.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are searching for a woman last seen in the Rietvlei area.

Meghan Cremer was last spotted on Saturday leaving the area where she stayed with her friend.

She never returned home.

“She was wearing a green top and black tracksuit pants. She was driving a white Toyota Auris, [registration number] CX 29727. It is alleged the car was seen at a roadblock with a stranger driving, but that has been ruled out. Wynberg SAPS verified nobody was arrested in the car,” said Dessie Rechner of missing persons' organisation the Pink Ladies.