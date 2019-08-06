Eleven-year-old arrested after being found in possession of gun near CT school
The boy was apprehended near a school in Cravenby on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town law enforcement officials have arrested an 11-year-old boy after he was caught in possession of an unlicensed firearm.
The boy was apprehended near a school in Cravenby on Tuesday.
This after officials patrolling in the area received a tip-off from a concerned resident.
The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith said: “They searched the area and found the boy next to the school with a firearm in his hand. There are allegations that the child was sent to attack another child at the school and threatened a teacher in the process. This is deeply concerning, and we hope the necessary social interventions will be put in place to put this young man on a different path.”
Popular in Local
-
Malema's comments on journalists not hate speech, court told
-
CT feeder dams hit highest levels in four years
-
AfriForum lays criminal complaint against Fikile Mbalula
-
Muthambi ‘shocked’ by 'lack of professionalism' after release of SABC report
-
Cape Town cops search for missing woman
-
Mkhwebane: The media ‘problematised’ Guptas, Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.