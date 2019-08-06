Eleven-year-old arrested after being found in possession of gun near CT school

The boy was apprehended near a school in Cravenby on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town law enforcement officials have arrested an 11-year-old boy after he was caught in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

This after officials patrolling in the area received a tip-off from a concerned resident.

The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith said: “They searched the area and found the boy next to the school with a firearm in his hand. There are allegations that the child was sent to attack another child at the school and threatened a teacher in the process. This is deeply concerning, and we hope the necessary social interventions will be put in place to put this young man on a different path.”