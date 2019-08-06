BEHIND THE POLITICS: Zulu on motherhood, liberation legacy and more

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu sat down with Eyewitness News to discuss various topics around her life and career.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country reflects on the contribution of women in the liberation struggle, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has called for history books and school curriculums to be updated to reflect the stories of anti-apartheid fighters.

She said it pained her to see that her grandchildren were not being taught about what she and others had to endure for their freedom.

Zulu spoke firmly when she reflected on her two-year stint in Angola, which she described as a turning point in her life.

She and her comrades from Umkhonto weSizwe, the then armed wing of the African National Congress, were prepared to return to South Africa to lead an armed struggle.

Looking back on the bravery of those who were killed next to her while in exile, Zulu said their stories must be shared in the history books.

“I don’t think we are giving enough attention to those comrades, but we are just moving on with our lives in South Africa. There are people who sacrificed for us to be where we are,” she said. “They sacrificed with their lives, they never saw this freedom.”

Zulu made sacrifices of her own when she left her two young daughters with her grandmother in 1976 to be part of the liberation struggle.

She hoped that these were done not only for the benefit of her own children but many others too.

