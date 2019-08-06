All services fully restored after strike - City of Tshwane

Municipal workers brought the CBD to a standstill over pay disparities. They were demanding a pay hike of 18% which had been offered to managers.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said that all its services in the capital had been fully restored after last week’s four-day-long strike over salaries.

Municipal workers brought the CBD to a standstill over pay disparities. They were demanding a pay hike of 18% which had been offered to managers.

An agreement had since been reached after the city committed to no longer paying its senior officials the pay increase until it had gone through a benchmarking exercise.

The mayor’s spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said they hoped to resume talks with the unions soon.

“All services returned to normal and that includes the bus services that were interrupted and the trucks that were blocking some of the roads have returned to their depots,” she said.