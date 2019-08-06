AfriForum lays criminal complaint against Fikile Mbalula

The complaint was based on the Public Protector’s findings that sporting goods supplier Sedgars funded Mbalula’s family holiday to Dubai in 2016.

PRETORIA - Lobby group AfriForum has laid criminal complaints of money laundering and corruption against former Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The complaint was based on the Public Protector’s findings that sporting goods supplier Sedgars funded Mbalula’s family holiday to Dubai in 2016.

The Public Protector’s investigation followed reports on Eyewitness News in 2017 which revealed how the sporting goods supplier paid about R680,000 towards the sport’s minister holiday.

The report was sent to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for consideration but Mbalula has not been charged.

AfriForum’s Monique Taute said there was a clear case against the politician.

"Fikile Mbalula by all indications went on a vacation paid for by dirty money. He needs to be held accountable and no politician can be seen as above the law. AfriForum is of the opinion that it is in the public interest and in the interest of justice that the NPA prosecutes him without fear, favour or prejudice."