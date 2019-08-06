AfriForum lays criminal complaint against Fikile Mbalula
The complaint was based on the Public Protector’s findings that sporting goods supplier Sedgars funded Mbalula’s family holiday to Dubai in 2016.
PRETORIA - Lobby group AfriForum has laid criminal complaints of money laundering and corruption against former Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula.
The complaint was based on the Public Protector’s findings that sporting goods supplier Sedgars funded Mbalula’s family holiday to Dubai in 2016.
The Public Protector’s investigation followed reports on Eyewitness News in 2017 which revealed how the sporting goods supplier paid about R680,000 towards the sport’s minister holiday.
The report was sent to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for consideration but Mbalula has not been charged.
AfriForum’s Monique Taute said there was a clear case against the politician.
"Fikile Mbalula by all indications went on a vacation paid for by dirty money. He needs to be held accountable and no politician can be seen as above the law. AfriForum is of the opinion that it is in the public interest and in the interest of justice that the NPA prosecutes him without fear, favour or prejudice."
Popular in Politics
-
eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's leave of absence extended
-
Mkhwebane: Let's work together to achieve economic freedom
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa's Quickstep
-
Mkhwebane: The media ‘problematised’ Guptas, Zuma
-
WATCH LIVE: Sanef takes on EFF over journo threats
-
Malema critical of journos, but opposed to violence, court told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.