AfriForum could pursue private prosecution against Mbalula

The group filed complaints of fraud and money laundering against Mbalula in Pretoria on Tuesday.

PRETORIA - AfriForum on Tuesday said it would consider pursuing a private prosecution against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula if the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to charge him.

In 2017, Eyewitness News exposed how sporting goods company Sedgars Sports paid for the then-sports ministers R680,000 holiday to Dubai.

This was later confirmed in an investigation by the Public Protector.

It had been eight months since the Public Protector referred its report on Mbalula to the NPA and he had not been charged.

AfriForum’s Monique Taute said they believe Mbalula should face charges of money laundering and corruption.

“We’ve been speaking to the Hawks and, according to our knowledge, those steps taken by the NPA against Fikile Mbalula and that is why we decided to file the complaint and it will go through the NPA. If they decline to prosecute, AfriForum will be looking at private prosecution," she said.

She said Mbalula should be held accountable for going on holiday with what she termed "dirty money".