AfriForum could pursue private prosecution against Mbalula
The group filed complaints of fraud and money laundering against Mbalula in Pretoria on Tuesday.
PRETORIA - AfriForum on Tuesday said it would consider pursuing a private prosecution against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula if the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to charge him.
The group filed complaints of fraud and money laundering against Mbalula in Pretoria on Tuesday.
In 2017, Eyewitness News exposed how sporting goods company Sedgars Sports paid for the then-sports ministers R680,000 holiday to Dubai.
This was later confirmed in an investigation by the Public Protector.
It had been eight months since the Public Protector referred its report on Mbalula to the NPA and he had not been charged.
AfriForum’s Monique Taute said they believe Mbalula should face charges of money laundering and corruption.
“We’ve been speaking to the Hawks and, according to our knowledge, those steps taken by the NPA against Fikile Mbalula and that is why we decided to file the complaint and it will go through the NPA. If they decline to prosecute, AfriForum will be looking at private prosecution," she said.
She said Mbalula should be held accountable for going on holiday with what she termed "dirty money".
Popular in Local
-
SAA confirms plane from Ghana did not catch fire, but had smoke
-
Leaked CR17 emails 'nothing but a calculated manoeuver' - ANC
-
CT feeder dams hit highest levels in four years
-
Siyazifela! Lira becomes 1st African to get own 60th anniversary Barbie doll
-
Muthambi ‘shocked’ by 'lack of professionalism' after release of SABC report
-
Mkhwebane: The media ‘problematised’ Guptas, Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.