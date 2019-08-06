Acclaimed novelist, Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison dies at 88

JOHANNESBURG - Acclaimed novelist and Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88.

Morrison's publisher, AA Knopf, confirmed the news on Twitter.

We are profoundly sad to report that Toni Morrison has died at the age of eighty-eight.



“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”



February 18, 1931 – August 5, 2019 pic.twitter.com/DWnElCpMKc