Woman’s body found buried inside a shack in Vlakfontein
It’s understood the friend of the deceased reported the matter to the police after realising that the woman had not been seen since June.
JOHANNESBURG - A woman's body has been found buried in a shack in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.
A man who was believed to be the boyfriend of the victim was arrested on Sunday.
It’s understood the friend of the deceased reported the matter to the police after realising that the woman had not been seen since June.
The police's Mavela Masondo said the man was facing charges of murder.
“Upon questioning, he pointed the police to a shallow grave inside the shack. The police and a rescue team searched and a body of a woman was found.”
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane: The media ‘problematised’ Guptas, Zuma
-
Body found on Table Mountain is of missing Newlands woman
-
'New dinosaur' hiding in plain sight in South Africa
-
Malema endorsed abuse levelled at journalists, court told
-
Mkhwebane accuses Presidency of failing to protect South Africans
-
Parliament has no legal basis to remove PP from office - Mkhwebane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.