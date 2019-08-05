Woman’s body found buried inside a shack in Vlakfontein

It’s understood the friend of the deceased reported the matter to the police after realising that the woman had not been seen since June.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman's body has been found buried in a shack in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.

A man who was believed to be the boyfriend of the victim was arrested on Sunday.

It’s understood the friend of the deceased reported the matter to the police after realising that the woman had not been seen since June.

The police's Mavela Masondo said the man was facing charges of murder.

“Upon questioning, he pointed the police to a shallow grave inside the shack. The police and a rescue team searched and a body of a woman was found.”