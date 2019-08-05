WC dams reach highest levels in 4 years
The total average level for dams across the province was 61.2 %, the best level since 2015.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department said dam levels had reached their highest in four years on Monday due to recent heavy rainfall.
Dams feeding the City of Cape Town were currently nearing 80%.
The department's James-Brent Styan said: “We’re very grateful to see those levels coming through. We remain concerned about the Karoo, internal Karoo region of the Western Cape, especially the agriculture sector (which remains under pressure). The Department of Agriculture in the province continues to offer support to more than 1,500 farmers across the province.”
