WATCH LIVE: SABC suffers from capricious use of power to terrorise staff

A commission chaired by veteran journalist Joe Thloloe was established in May last year to look into alleged personal favours in the newsroom and within the organisation.

The SABC at a briefing on 5 August 2019 outlining the findings of a report into editorial interference at the public broadcaster. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
The SABC at a briefing on 5 August 2019 outlining the findings of a report into editorial interference at the public broadcaster. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is releasing its long-awaited report into editorial interference at the embattled public broadcaster.

A commission chaired by veteran journalist Joe Thloloe was established in May last year to look into alleged personal favours in the newsroom and within the organisation.

Media Monitoring Africa says it expects to get clarity on some of the events that occurred particularly under the leadership of former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

The watchdog’s William Bird says those found responsible should be held to account.

“It’s important that we get some grasp of these incidents so that we can look at what structures can be put in place to prevent these things from happening.”

WATCH LIVE: SABC releases report

