WATCH LIVE: SABC suffers from capricious use of power to terrorise staff
A commission chaired by veteran journalist Joe Thloloe was established in May last year to look into alleged personal favours in the newsroom and within the organisation.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is releasing its long-awaited report into editorial interference at the embattled public broadcaster.
#SABC Commission Chair Dr Joe Thloloe has presented the report which has found the SABC suffered from capricious use of authority and power to terrorise staff to deflect the corporation from its mandate and its editorial policies. TK pic.twitter.com/CWCSVgnGri— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 5, 2019
#SABC The report has made a number of recommendations which include that former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s instructions to HR to institute disciplinary hearings against employees, or dismiss, promote or appoint others must be reviewed. TK pic.twitter.com/1Db5cqfPiX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 5, 2019
Media Monitoring Africa says it expects to get clarity on some of the events that occurred particularly under the leadership of former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
The watchdog’s William Bird says those found responsible should be held to account.
“It’s important that we get some grasp of these incidents so that we can look at what structures can be put in place to prevent these things from happening.”
WATCH LIVE: SABC releases report
