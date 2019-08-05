Uganda starts Ebola vaccination trial

The vaccination was deemed unsuitable in neighbouring Congo because there was no way of ensuring patients would pitch up two months later for the second dose.

PRETORIA - Uganda started vaccination trials against Ebola on Monday.

Two people died in the central African country in June after returning from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where a year-long outbreak of the deadly hemorrhagic disease killed more than 1,800 people.

Uganda was trying out a double dose of anti-Ebola vaccination on 800 people.

The Ebola outbreak in the DRC was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, having spread into the eastern capital Goma which is hard by the frontier with both Uganda and Rwanda.

DRC Ebola coordinator Jean-Jacques Muyembe reckoned it would take two years to end this latest outbreak.