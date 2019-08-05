U-Dream Global going through 'difficult time' after SA pilots killed in crash

Des Werner and Werner Froneman were accompanying a group of South African teenagers who had built a four-seater Sling in 10 days to fly from Cape to Cairo.

JOHANNESBURG – U-Dream Global said on Sunday it was thankful to those who helped the team, including the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, after two of its South African pilots died in Tanzania.

Authorities said their South African registered aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from Tabora Airport on Saturday.

The light plane was en route to Malawi.

U-Dream spokesperson Simon Manda said it was a difficult time for the teams and their families.

“We kindly request everybody’s understanding of this incredibly difficult time. Our love and thoughts go to Des and Werner’s friends and families.”