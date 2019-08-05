Municipal workers’ strike cost City of Tshwane R500m

The municipality’s Omogolo Taunyane said the interruption of the capital’s services cost the city millions of rand in losses which could not be recovered.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said on Sunday it had lost R500 million after last week’s municipal workers’ strike.

Workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) went on strike for four days last week demanding an all-round 18% salary hike.

This was after managers were given that amount but other workers received considerably less.

Samwu and city management reached an agreement on Friday, with employees expected to return to work on Monday.

The municipality’s Omogolo Taunyane said the interruption of the capital’s services cost the city millions of rand in losses.

“It is the absenteeism that came as a result of the strike as well as disruptions around our waste removal, and other services that were disruptions,” Taunyane said.

Taunyane said the lost funds could not be recovered.

“We just want to be in a position where we have our services returning back to normal on Monday, but it really is a loss we are not in a position to recover,” she said.

She assured residents that all services would be up and running on Monday.