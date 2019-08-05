Municipal workers’ strike cost City of Tshwane R500m

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
Go

Municipal workers’ strike cost City of Tshwane R500m

The municipality’s Omogolo Taunyane said the interruption of the capital’s services cost the city millions of rand in losses which could not be recovered.

FILE: City of Tshwane municipal workers protest in the city centre demanding an 18% salary increase. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: City of Tshwane municipal workers protest in the city centre demanding an 18% salary increase. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said on Sunday it had lost R500 million after last week’s municipal workers’ strike.

Workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) went on strike for four days last week demanding an all-round 18% salary hike.

This was after managers were given that amount but other workers received considerably less.

Samwu and city management reached an agreement on Friday, with employees expected to return to work on Monday.

The municipality’s Omogolo Taunyane said the interruption of the capital’s services cost the city millions of rand in losses.

“It is the absenteeism that came as a result of the strike as well as disruptions around our waste removal, and other services that were disruptions,” Taunyane said.

Taunyane said the lost funds could not be recovered.

“We just want to be in a position where we have our services returning back to normal on Monday, but it really is a loss we are not in a position to recover,” she said.

She assured residents that all services would be up and running on Monday.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA