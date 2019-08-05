Trump blames news media for 'anger and rage' in America

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl told a news conference that the quick police response was 'crucial,' preventing the shooter from entering a bar.

WASHINGTON, United States - US President Donald Trump appeared to blame the news media Monday for mass shootings like those that left 29 dead over the weekend.

"The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country," Trump tweeted.

"Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!" he wrote.

100-ROUND DRUM MAGAZINE

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl told a news conference that the quick police response was "crucial," preventing the shooter from entering a bar where "there would have been... catastrophic injury and loss of life."

Biehl said the shooter wore a mask and a bullet-proof vest and was armed with an assault rifle fitted with a 100-round drum magazine.

Police named the gunman as a 24-year-old white man called Connor Betts and said that his sister was among those killed. She had gone with him to the scene of the massacre.

Six of the nine people shot dead were black, but Biehl said Betts' motive was still unclear.

In Texas, police said the suspect surrendered on a sidewalk near the scene of the massacre. He was described in media reports as a 21-year-old white man named Patrick Crusius.

He was believed to have posted online a manifesto denouncing a "Hispanic invasion" of Texas. El Paso, on the border with Mexico, is majority Latino.