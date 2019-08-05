Trump blames news media for 'anger and rage' in America
Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl told a news conference that the quick police response was 'crucial,' preventing the shooter from entering a bar.
WASHINGTON, United States - US President Donald Trump appeared to blame the news media Monday for mass shootings like those that left 29 dead over the weekend.
"The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country," Trump tweeted.
"Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!" he wrote.
100-ROUND DRUM MAGAZINE
Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl told a news conference that the quick police response was "crucial," preventing the shooter from entering a bar where "there would have been... catastrophic injury and loss of life."
Biehl said the shooter wore a mask and a bullet-proof vest and was armed with an assault rifle fitted with a 100-round drum magazine.
Police named the gunman as a 24-year-old white man called Connor Betts and said that his sister was among those killed. She had gone with him to the scene of the massacre.
Six of the nine people shot dead were black, but Biehl said Betts' motive was still unclear.
In Texas, police said the suspect surrendered on a sidewalk near the scene of the massacre. He was described in media reports as a 21-year-old white man named Patrick Crusius.
He was believed to have posted online a manifesto denouncing a "Hispanic invasion" of Texas. El Paso, on the border with Mexico, is majority Latino.
Popular in World
-
Single murder charge filed against Texas shooting suspect
-
Oil prices fall as trade war concerns hit demand outlook
-
Putin urges new arms talks with US to avoid 'chaos'
-
Australia cancer sufferer first to use new assisted dying law
-
Kashmir goes dark as phone lines, internet suspended in widening clampdown
-
Under-pressure Trump says 'hate has no place' after two mass shootings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.