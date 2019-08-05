Trio arrested in NC for possession of gemstones due in court

The stones worth an estimated R2 million had apparently been stolen during a burglary in March.

CAPE TOWN - The possession of hundreds of suspected stolen gemstones worth an estimated R2 million landed three suspects in trouble in the Northern Cape.

The trio was apprehended last week.

They are due to appear at the Kuruman Magistrates Court on Monday.

The stones had apparently been stolen during a burglary in March.

“The suspects were arrested in a disruptive operation after information surfaced that they were peddling gemstones. About 1,205 stones were seized from the suspects,” said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.