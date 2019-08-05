Tourism Minister allays fears over safety in SA after tourist killed in CT

Last weekend, Ukrainian visitor Ivan Ivanov was stabbed to death while hiking at East Fort above Chapman's Peak Drive.

CAPE TOWN - With security fears being raised after a tourist was murdered in Hout Bay, the tourism ministry said it was finalising a strategy that would hopefully be launched in the coming weeks.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and the local tourism industry were trying their utmost to allay the fears of travellers to South Africa.

Kubayi-Ngubane has assured tourists their safety remained a top priority for the South African government. She said it was safe to travel to South Africa despite “a few isolated incidents that paint South Africa negatively”.

Cape Town Tourism chief executive Enver Duminy said they were concerned about reports but were not panicking.

He said attacks on tourists were not a common occurrence in Cape Town or the country.

But the Table Mountain Watch group's Andre Van Schalkwyk disagreed and called on government officials and leaders in the tourism industry to meet with him to devise a concrete plan to clamp down on the ongoing attacks.

“Stop with the hot air. We have a serious problem with crime in this country. We don’t have 10 bodyguards on the ground. Come and join us so that we can speak.”

Van Schalkwyk said at least 14 people were attacked on Table Mountain since January this year, down from 42 attacks during the same period last year.