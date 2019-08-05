Timothy Omotoso's lawyer questions court's jurisdiction in case

The defence raised an objection, questioning whether the Port Elizabeth High Court had the authority to preside over alleged offences in areas outside of the city.

CAPE TOWN - Questions of jurisdiction have been raised in the trial of a religious leader.

Pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused return to the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday, where they are standing trial for a string of offences.



The trio was arrested in 2017. But the retrial of the televangelist and his co-accused hit another snag on Friday.

The defence raised an objection, questioning whether the Port Elizabeth High Court had the authority to preside over alleged offences in areas outside of the city.

Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann argued that only seven of the charges related to alleged offences in Port Elizabeth.

The State was expected to call witnesses to detail alleged sexual abuse while they were congregants at Omotoso’s church.

The incidents allegedly occurred during trips with Omotoso across the country and abroad.

