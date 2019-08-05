The new generation doesn’t have to prove anything - Motshekga
The basic education minister spoke to Eyewitness News in a wide-ranging interview ahead of the celebration of Women’s Day.
JOHANNESBURG - Anti-apartheid fighter and African National Congress (ANC) heavyweight Angie Motshekga wanted young people to think about the nation they have inherited and work together to make it stronger.
She called on them to honour the sacrifices of her generation but letting go of their fights over minor issues.
Motshekga sat on her green couch in her Pretoria office, recalling the time she was a teacher at Wits University and working for the ANC underground structures.
She came face to face with death more than once, she was detained, hounded by apartheid government spies and even had her car bombed by the apartheid-era police.
Reflecting on her experiences, Motshekga wondered whether the new generation really understood what women like her went through to ensure they could live free.
“They don’t have to prove themselves, to be radical; they don’t have to prove anything because it has been given to them. The country has been fought for them and it’s for them to make it work.”
Motsheka said she often wonders how she managed to keep her nerve, quickly answering her own question saying, “it simply had to be done”.
WATCH: Angie Motshekga’s story: Bullied, breast cancer & escaping an assassin
Timeline
