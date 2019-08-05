Samwu expects City to Tshwane to set terms of salary benchmarking exercise
After days of protest bringing the capital to a complete standstill, workers were expected to return to work on Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - As municipal services resume in Tshwane, workers union Samwu said it expected the city to set the terms of reference for the salary benchmarking exercise that was agreed upon in the negotiations.
They were protesting over pay disparities, demanding an all-round 18% pay hike and not just for managers.
Samwu's Koena Ramotlou said they've demanded a benchmarking exercise to compare the salaries of Tshwane employees to those of other metros.
He said the process would take about three months.
"We're expecting a discussion that centres around what the components are that will form the principles of the benchmarking exercise so that the new grade of salary scales that will be produced for Tshwane should be able to ensure that workers in the municipality of Tshwane are able to benefit out of the exercise in itself."
The city has agreed to hold off on the payment of salary increases to management until the exercise had been concluded.
