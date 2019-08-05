SACP rallies to defend Ramaphosa as leaked email on funding hits headlines

News24 reported about email leaked which show that the president was integral to the fundraising for his campaign to become African National Congress (ANC) leader.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has come out in defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa as his critics closed in, demanding accountability over recently leaked emails.

At the weekend, News24 reported on leaked emails which showed that Ramaphosa was integral to the fundraising for his campaign to become African National Congress (ANC) president.

This was despite the president telling the Public Protector that he was not involved in the process.

The SACP was adamant that the president was under attack and vowed to be his line of defence.

During his address to delegates at the party’s 98th-anniversary celebrations in Mpumalanga, the SACP’s Blade Nzimande said there were attempts to discredit Ramaphosa.

“There is a huge attempt to try and displace comrade Cyril because he is seen to be pursuing all the wrong things that have been done,” Nzimande said.