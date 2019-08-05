SABC staff were gripped by anger and fear, commission report finds
The commission’s chairperson Dr Joe Thloloe on Monday released a report into editorial interference on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - A report into editorial interference at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) by a commission found that there was an abuse of power at the public broadcaster, which was used to terrorise staff.
The commission’s chairperson Dr Joe Thloloe on Monday released the report in Auckland Park.
The report detailed how the abuse of power resulted in the parastatal deflecting from its mandate and editorial policies.
#SABC Commission Chair Dr Joe Thloloe has presented the report which has found the SABC suffered from capricious use of authority and power to terrorise staff to deflect the corporation from its mandate and its editorial policies. TK pic.twitter.com/CWCSVgnGri— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 5, 2019
The commission dealt with a number of allegations, including personal favours in the newsroom, and within the SABC. It found that the public broadcaster was crippled by pain, anger, and fear due to the improper use of power and authority.
Although it found no evidence of direct influence from the African National Congress in decisions of the SABC’s newsroom, Tlholoe said the spectre of the governing party hovered over the newsroom.
The report recommended, among others, that instructions by former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng to human resources to institute disciplinary action, promote or dismiss employees, should be reviewed.
#SABC The report has made a number of recommendations which include that former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s instructions to HR to institute disciplinary hearings against employees, or dismiss, promote or appoint others must be reviewed. TK pic.twitter.com/1Db5cqfPiX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 5, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane: There’s a smear campaign against me
-
Parliament has no legal basis to remove PP from office - Mkhwebane
-
Body found on Table Mountain is of missing Newlands woman
-
SACP rallies to defend Ramaphosa as leaked email on funding hits headlines
-
Court to rule on Sanef case against EFF over 'intimidation' of journalists
-
Mkhwebane: Legal battle with Ramaphosa could lead to constitutional crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.