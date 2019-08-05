SABC staff were gripped by anger and fear, commission report finds

The commission’s chairperson Dr Joe Thloloe on Monday released a report into editorial interference on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - A report into editorial interference at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) by a commission found that there was an abuse of power at the public broadcaster, which was used to terrorise staff.

The commission’s chairperson Dr Joe Thloloe on Monday released the report in Auckland Park.

The report detailed how the abuse of power resulted in the parastatal deflecting from its mandate and editorial policies.

#SABC Commission Chair Dr Joe Thloloe has presented the report which has found the SABC suffered from capricious use of authority and power to terrorise staff to deflect the corporation from its mandate and its editorial policies. TK pic.twitter.com/CWCSVgnGri — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 5, 2019

The commission dealt with a number of allegations, including personal favours in the newsroom, and within the SABC. It found that the public broadcaster was crippled by pain, anger, and fear due to the improper use of power and authority.

Although it found no evidence of direct influence from the African National Congress in decisions of the SABC’s newsroom, Tlholoe said the spectre of the governing party hovered over the newsroom.

The report recommended, among others, that instructions by former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng to human resources to institute disciplinary action, promote or dismiss employees, should be reviewed.