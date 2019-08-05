SABC staff were gripped by anger and fear, commission report finds

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
Go

SABC staff were gripped by anger and fear, commission report finds

The commission’s chairperson Dr Joe Thloloe on Monday released a report into editorial interference on Monday.

The SABC at a briefing on 5 August 2019 outlining the findings of a report into editorial interference at the public broadcaster. (From L -R) SABC group executive: news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni, Dr Joe Thloloe, SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini, and SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
The SABC at a briefing on 5 August 2019 outlining the findings of a report into editorial interference at the public broadcaster. (From L -R) SABC group executive: news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni, Dr Joe Thloloe, SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini, and SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A report into editorial interference at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) by a commission found that there was an abuse of power at the public broadcaster, which was used to terrorise staff.

The commission’s chairperson Dr Joe Thloloe on Monday released the report in Auckland Park.

The report detailed how the abuse of power resulted in the parastatal deflecting from its mandate and editorial policies.

The commission dealt with a number of allegations, including personal favours in the newsroom, and within the SABC. It found that the public broadcaster was crippled by pain, anger, and fear due to the improper use of power and authority.

Although it found no evidence of direct influence from the African National Congress in decisions of the SABC’s newsroom, Tlholoe said the spectre of the governing party hovered over the newsroom.

The report recommended, among others, that instructions by former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng to human resources to institute disciplinary action, promote or dismiss employees, should be reviewed.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA