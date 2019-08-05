Rand Water repairs burst pipeline, says supply to be restored
Technicians spent the weekend working to fix the pipeline after a valve was vandalised.
JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water on Monday said it had repaired a burst pipe on one of its major pipelines, and water supply should be restored in affected areas in Ekurhuleni and surrounds from the afternoon.
Technicians spent the weekend working to fix the pipeline after a valve was vandalised.
Rand Water said water tankers had been distributed while it began to restore supply.
“As we fill up the pipes, people will be consuming water [and] we will start seeing the improvement [in supply] in the late hours, possibly late in the afternoon or in the evening,” said the utility's executive manager Eddie Singo.
Popular in Local
-
Parliament has no legal basis to remove PP from office - Mkhwebane
-
Body found on Table Mountain is of missing Newlands woman
-
Mkhwebane: Legal battle with Ramaphosa could lead to constitutional crisis
-
SACP rallies to defend Ramaphosa as leaked email on funding hits headlines
-
Mkhwebane slates judges over court rulings, says they should be objective
-
SA pilots killed in Tanzania plane crash identified
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.