Rand Water repairs burst pipeline, says supply to be restored

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water on Monday said it had repaired a burst pipe on one of its major pipelines, and water supply should be restored in affected areas in Ekurhuleni and surrounds from the afternoon.

Technicians spent the weekend working to fix the pipeline after a valve was vandalised.

Rand Water said water tankers had been distributed while it began to restore supply.

“As we fill up the pipes, people will be consuming water [and] we will start seeing the improvement [in supply] in the late hours, possibly late in the afternoon or in the evening,” said the utility's executive manager Eddie Singo.