Public sector unions: Workers anxious over job security
The government was on a drive to reduce the number of public servants through early retirement offers, but more recently Treasury suggested about 10% could be cut from workers’ salaries.
JOHANNESBURG - Public sector unions slammed government, saying it had induced anxiety over job and financial security among its members.
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) questioned why the state would target the wages of public servants when billions were being spent on troubled state-owned institutions, including Eskom.
Nehawu warned Treasury that the option was a no-go area.
Meanwhile, the Public Servants Association’s deputy general manager Tahir Maepa said they were inundated with queries from members who were insecure about their futures.
“It has brought a lot of anxiety among our members, especially with these announcements that there’s going to be job cuts. All these things are sitting in the back of the minds of our members and they are bringing about a lot of uncertainty,” Maepa said.
