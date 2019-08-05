PSL season off to a high start

Last season's top three in the PSL Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits all got their 2019/20 seasons off to the perfect start.

CAPE TOWN - The first round of the Absa Premiership campaign has come and passed, showing some flames with 20 goals scored over the weekend.

Sundowns had the toughest opening game as they hosted Pretoria rivals SuperSport United. Sundowns secured a 2-0 victory courtesy of Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane respectively.

The league defending champions coach Pitso Mosimane believed the club had a good game for the start of the season.

"The most important thing is that we started very well, we controlled the game very well - plus we are a little bit clever and experienced. We know that we don't have the legs, so we slow you down a bit just to get there and besides, we could've scored more goals there," said Mosimane.

Pirates got their season off to the perfect start with a 3-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday. After coming so close to another league title last season, coach Micho Sredojević reckoned this side has it in them to go the distance.

"Once everything we want is achieved and we achieve the level [we want] - everything else - trophies will come. Even after one game, you can't decide just yet that we are now focusing before we enter into some unbearable set of matches," said Sredojevic.

Wits also claimed three points with a convincing victory over Amazulu, while newcomers Stellenbosch FC held Chippa United to a goalless match in Port Elizabeth; Cape Town City and Baroka FC played out to an entertaining 2-2 draw in Limpopo.

"Considering the game, Chippa were dominant in both halves. The first 20 minutes was good with not much but just before half time they tried to control the game and forcing us into a corner," said Stellebosch coach Steve Barker.

Chippa coach Clinton Larsen added: "I'm very happy with the overall performance from my team, six weeks of long pre-season with one big question that needs to be answered - are we ready for the season? Looking at our performance in both halves, that big question has been answered - we are much ready."

Over Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs took a 3-2 away-win over Highlands Park to secure all three-points and coach Ernst Middendorp believed there was still a lot of work to do.

"We had some moments of jitters at the back but recovered and became solid with the progress of the game. We will work on that," Middendorp said.

Golden Arrows secured three points at home with a 1-0 over Maritzburg United while Black Leopards went down to Polokwane City with a goal to nil.

Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama added: "Very proud of the performance and losing by a deflection is not a nice thing - we could've got a point but it went their way. We will get better as the season goes, we have several new players."