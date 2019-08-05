PE man arrested for murder of girl (5) released from police custody
Police said the man was a person of interest but had to be released after he could not be linked to the crime.
CAPE TOWN - A man who was arrested in Port Elizabeth this weekend for the brutal murder of a five-year-old girl was released from police custody on Monday.
He was arrested shortly after the body of the deceased was found dumped outside of Port Elizabeth over the weekend.
Police spokesperson Alwin Labans said it was suspected the victim was also raped.
“We’re busy doing all that we can and that’s why I’m saying he was released because all the crime scene DNA and all of that was sent away and we’re waiting for the reports."
