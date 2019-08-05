Parliament has no legal basis to remove PP from office - Mkhwebane

The Public Protector threatened the National Assembly with legal action should it proceed with plans to oust her.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she was not going anywhere and the damning court rulings against her were not sufficient grounds for Parliament to remove her.

Mkhwebane spoke to Eyewitness News in a wide-ranging interview.

Parliament’s justice committee was preparing to process a request by the Democratic Alliance to establish an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Mkhwebane threatened the National Assembly with legal action should it proceed with plans to oust her.

“I am going nowhere in the near future,” she said.

Mkhwebane told EWN that Parliament had no legal basis to remove her from office.

“Based on what, when you say the Public Protector is incompetent, what is incompetence of the Public Protector?” she asked.

WATCH: ‘I’m going nowhere in the near future’

But what about the damning court findings against her, which have questioned her credibility, competence and understanding of her constitutional duties?

“How many decisions of courts are overturned? The very same Judge [Sulet] Potterill, I heard 17 judgments were overturned in the Supreme Court of Appeal and she is still there,” Mkhwebane said.

Judge Potterill set aside Mkhwebane’s remedial action against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. She described the remedial action as vague, contradictory, and nonsensical.

Mkhwebane said Parliament needed to understand she enjoyed the same immunity as judges.

