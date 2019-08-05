NPA to review case into death of DUT student Mlungisi Madonsela
Mlungisi Madonsela, aged 21, died in hospital in February after he was caught in the crossfire between authorities and protesting students at the Durban University of Technology.
DURBAN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has promised to review the decision to close the investigation into the death of Mlungisi Madonsela.
It was alleged a private security guard fired the shot that killed the third-year business administration student.
JUST IN: The NPA has promised to review the decision of closing the investigation into the Mlungisi Madonsela murder case. Here’s NPA’s Sunill Prithipal pic.twitter.com/1tzeyKyQAv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 5, 2019
