NPA to review case into death of DUT student Mlungisi Madonsela

Mlungisi Madonsela, aged 21, died in hospital in February after he was caught in the crossfire between authorities and protesting students at the Durban University of Technology.

DURBAN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has promised to review the decision to close the investigation into the death of Mlungisi Madonsela.

It was alleged a private security guard fired the shot that killed the third-year business administration student.