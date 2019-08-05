View all in Latest
NPA to review case into death of DUT student Mlungisi Madonsela

Mlungisi Madonsela, aged 21, died in hospital in February after he was caught in the crossfire between authorities and protesting students at the Durban University of Technology.

FILE: A screengrab of members of EFF student reps demonstrating at the Durban University of Technology following the death of Mlungisi Madonsela. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has promised to review the decision to close the investigation into the death of Mlungisi Madonsela.

Madonsela, aged 21, died in hospital in February after he was caught in the crossfire between authorities and protesting students at the Durban University of Technology.

It was alleged a private security guard fired the shot that killed the third-year business administration student.

