Newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front confident of electoral victory

The Botswana Patriotic Front believed it would have enough support to remove the governing BDP from power, which is led by President Eric Masisi.

The Botswana Patriotic Front is endorsed by former President Ian Khama. Picture: United Nations Photo.
The Botswana Patriotic Front is endorsed by former President Ian Khama. Picture: United Nations Photo.
one hour ago

GABORONE - The newly formed party in Botswana endorsed by former President Ian Khama was confident that they would win this year’s election.

The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) believed it would have enough support to remove the governing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) from power, which is led by President Eric Masisi.

The BDP had been in power for over 50 years now.

The BPF, which was established recently after the fallout between Khama and Masisi, would contest this year’s elections with the hope of being the first opposition party to win elections.

The party’s president Biggie Butale said the decision to appoint Masisi as president was ill-considered.

“He was promoted way above his competencies and that began to show when he became president,” he said.

The governing party obtained 47% in the previous elections. And the opposition party believed that they would drop even further during this year’s polls.

