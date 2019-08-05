National lottery in search of winner of unclaimed R23m prize

Ithuba said the person with the winning lottery ticket still hasn't claimed R23.7 million since the lucky draw in September last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Lottery operator said the winner of over R20 million had until September to claim the prize.

Ithuba said the person with the winning lottery ticket still hasn't claimed R23.7 million since the lucky draw in September 2018.

Spokesperson Khensani Mabuza said if the winner didn’t come forward, they would forfeit the money.

“The player played a quick pick selection, so the system chose their numbers and we’re out on a search to look for this winner. They have 365 days to come and claim and we are soon approaching the 19 of September 2019.”

The ticket was bought at the Shell Amberfield petrol station in Rooihuiskraal, Centurion on 19 September 2018.