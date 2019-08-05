National lottery in search of winner of unclaimed R23m prize
Ithuba said the person with the winning lottery ticket still hasn't claimed R23.7 million since the lucky draw in September last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Lottery operator said the winner of over R20 million had until September to claim the prize.
Ithuba said the person with the winning lottery ticket still hasn't claimed R23.7 million since the lucky draw in September 2018.
Spokesperson Khensani Mabuza said if the winner didn’t come forward, they would forfeit the money.
“The player played a quick pick selection, so the system chose their numbers and we’re out on a search to look for this winner. They have 365 days to come and claim and we are soon approaching the 19 of September 2019.”
The ticket was bought at the Shell Amberfield petrol station in Rooihuiskraal, Centurion on 19 September 2018.
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane: The media ‘problematised’ Guptas, Zuma
-
Presidency: Mkhwebane didn’t give evidence of emails to Ramaphosa
-
Body found on Table Mountain is of missing Newlands woman
-
'New dinosaur' hiding in plain sight in South Africa
-
The new generation doesn’t have to prove anything - Motshekga
-
HR decisions ordered by Motsoeneng at SABC must be reviewed - commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.