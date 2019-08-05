Mkhwebane: There’s a smear campaign against me
‘They are trying to discredit me, deal with me, trying to show others that these are untouchables.’
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane said there was a concerted effort to assassinate her character because she had investigated people she describes as untouchables.
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Mkhwebane lashed out at judges who delivered damning findings against her, saying they should play the ball and not the man.
• Mkhwebane: Legal battle with Ramaphosa could lead to constitutional crisis
• Parliament has no legal basis to remove PP from office - Mkhwebane
• Mkhwebane slates judges over court rulings, says they should be objective
She also accused the media of stooping too low.
Mkhwebane recently lost a number of cases in court, with judges questioning her credibility and grasp of the law.
She said she had been treated unfairly.
“The smear campaign. They are trying to discredit me, deal with me, trying to show others that these are untouchables. It’s stooping very low. It’s character assassination. I mean, how do you write a front-page cover and say the enemy of the state,” she said.
WATCH: ‘They are trying to discredit me’ - Mkhwebane
Mkhwebane said the attacks began when she started investigating the South African Revenue Service so-called rogue unit and the Absa-Reserve Bank bailout.
But Mkhwebane said she was at peace.
“In the midst of all that is happening, being a prayerful woman, I am well, I am at peace. I am here for the South African public, I don’t have interests of my own.”
She said the challenges she had faced were her toughest test yet, but she wouldn’t throw in the towel.
FULL INTERVIEW: The Public Protector
