Messi out with injury ahead of La Liga restart
The Argentina star has already been ruled out of the team's trip to Florida for a one-off friendly against Napoli in Miami on Wednesday.
BARCELONA - Barcelona captain Leo Messi is out of action less than two weeks ahead of the opening of La Liga season after injuring his right calf in training on Monday.
"I wanted to get started and unfortunately I had a mishap during the first training session which will keep me out of action for a while," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner posted on Instagram.
The Argentina star has already been ruled out of the team's trip to Florida for a one-off friendly against Napoli in Miami on Wednesday.
"Tests carried out have diagnosed a grade 1 calf strain," the Spanish champions said in a statement, an injury that can require around two weeks of recuperation.
"Messi will remain in Barcelona and will now not travel to the USA for the club's tour. His availability to come back to action will be dictated by his recovery from the injury."
Messi, who was at the Camp Nou on Sunday for the squad presentation ahead of the match against Arsenal, said he was sorry to be missing the Florida trip.
"I wanted to be with the team and with the people who follow us in the US," said Messi.
"This time it will not be possible but we will meet again soon. I kiss you all."
The club opens the new La Liga campaign at Athletic Bilbao on 16 August.
Popular in Sport
-
Man Utd pay world-record fee for a defender to sign Maguire
-
South Africa humiliated by Lesotho in CHAN qualifier
-
Three things we learned from the Community Shield
-
Kaizer Chiefs walk away winners in Tembisa
-
Gibson sacked as South African coach in major shake-up
-
PSL confirms SABC won't broadcast this weekend's fixtures
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.