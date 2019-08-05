Mel B: My marriage nearly cost me my life
Mel B divorced Stephen Belafonte in 2017 amidst claims he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her and she believes she lost a lot throughout the 10-year marriage.
LONDON - Mel B has claimed her marriage almost cost her her life and she lost her friends, her family and her self-respect during her 10-year relationship with Stephen Belafonte.
She said: "In the process of my marriage I lost my family, my friends, my self-respect and I almost lost my life. And for so long I felt ashamed. I thought I was stupid, that everything that happened was my fault. I had never heard of a coercive relationship. Even after I left him I never realised so many other women have almost exactly the same story to tell. It was only after my book came out that I realised emotional abuse is an epidemic that affects millions. It's the shame that makes you suffer in silence. But I am no longer ashamed."
And the 44-year-old singer has confessed she avoided people because she was so ashamed of what her life had become.
Speaking to The Mail on Sunday's Event magazine, she added: "My life was a mess. I didn't want anyone to know so I just avoided people and pretended everything was great. I was on the biggest TV show in America, I was living in beautiful big mansions in LA and flying around the world appearing on shows in the UK and Australia. Everyone thought I must be doing brilliantly, but the real story was so different from the image I presented to the world.
"Since the age of 19, when I first became a Spice Girl, I'd been this super-confident version of myself that everyone knew as Mel B. Geri says it's a Batman suit because I could hide the quieter, more sensitive side of me. I thought I couldn't ever tell the whole story because it would destroy me. But now I just tell everything like it is, good, bad, whatever - it doesn't always go down well with everyone though.
