Leonardo DiCaprio believes his fame is down to luck
But despite his good luck, the actor says he has still felt like an outsider at times, especially during the early days of his career.
LONDON - Leonardo DiCaprio thinks his fame is down to luck, as he says he was just "in the right place at the right time".
The 44-year-old actor has starred in movies including Titanic, The Revenant, Romeo + Juliet, and The Wolf of Wall Street, but believes the reason he has been given to many opportunities is simply because he was "in the right place at the right time".
Asked how he deals with fame, he said: "I don't know. I grew up in this industry, so many of my friends are actors. I know how hard it is to get work, and I know how lucky I was to be in the right place at the right time. Had that not happened, my life would be drastically different."
But despite his good luck, DiCaprio has still felt like an outsider at times, especially during the early days of his career.
He added: "Absolutely. I think everyone at some point in their career has felt like an outsider. I did when I was first starting out, and it felt like this mythical world where a fairy godmother would come to your house and pick you. We all know we wouldn't be sitting here doing what we are doing had we not had that moment of luck."
TheOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood actor loves his career as he gets to have his work "burned on to celluloid history for all time", and has said he enjoys watching old movies to look back on "cinema past".
Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper's Notebook magazine, he said: "The cool thing about making movies, and the first thing I say to anyone who asks about working in movies and getting into this industry, is that what you do is burned on to celluloid history for all time.
"I'm like, 'Start to watch them. Go and see what has been done before you. Try to measure yourself up to some of the greats and then start from there.'
"I endlessly watch movies and I am blown away by what has been done in cinema past.".
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 3 august 2019
-
'Hobbs & Shaw' dethrones 'Lion King' to top N.America box office
-
As iPhone sales sputter, Apple moves toward reinvention, again
-
Kevin Spacey makes first public appearance in 2 years in Rome
-
Kirsten Dunst: Working is easier than being a stay at home mom
-
Who are the world's wealthiest people?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.