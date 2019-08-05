KZN ANC expected to announce decision on Zandile Gumede soon
Embattled EThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede may know her fate by Monday night as the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) in KwaZulu-Natal concludes its two-day meeting which started on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG -
It was expected to discuss a report from its task team which investigated the potential political impact that the charges against Gumede may bring on the party.
Gumede was charged with fraud, corruption and racketeering shortly after the May elections and has been on special leave from her position as eThekwini mayor since June.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal told Eyewitness News that the provincial executive committee (PEC) would have discussed Gumede's matter by Friday. However, it’s understood that a provincial working committee meeting took place instead.
The PWC processed a report that investigated the potential consequences that charges against Gumede may bring on the party.
The party’s Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said that the working committee would present the report to the PEC during its ongoing meeting.
The PEC is expected to decide on Gumede’s fate shortly thereafter. She's expected to appear in court on Thursday.
