Malema endorsed abuse levelled at journalists, court told
The submission was heard in the application brought by the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) and five journalists in Pretoria on Monday.
PRETORIA - The Equality Court on Monday heard how Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema stated publicly that he would not do anything to stop the abuse levelled at journalists by his party's supporters.
The applicants asked the court to interdict Malema and the EFF from intimidating and harassing journalists and prohibit the publishing of their personal information and to denounce such conduct by their supporters.
Sanef's advocate Daniel Burger referred to an incident when journalist Pauli van Wyk called out an EFF supporter for harassing reporters.
“…And she tweets, 'Julius Malema should take responsibility for violence levelled against journalists. He is stoking flames of a campaign against journalists whose work he disputes and ultimately endanger the lives of journalists'. Mr Malema tweets a response and says, ‘you are sick, go to hell’.”
Burger referred to another incident where editor Adriaan Basson laid a formal criminal complaint with the police after death threats were directed at him.
“Mr Basson tweets, ‘Just opened a criminal case of intimidation against EFF supporter for threatening to kill me. SA Police Service very professional and I will assist them in clamping down the suspect. No condemnation yet from the EFF'. Mr Malema sees the tweet and he tweets, ‘we won’t do it’.”
