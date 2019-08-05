View all in Latest
HR decisions ordered by Motsoeneng at SABC must be reviewed - commission

The report made a number of recommendations, including those instructions given to the HR department by former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng be looked into.

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng at the launch of his political party, the African Content Movement, on 13 December 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng at the launch of his political party, the African Content Movement, on 13 December 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
30 minutes ago

AUCKLAND PARK, Johannesburg - A report into editorial interference at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) recommended that all human resource decisions ordered by former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng be reviewed and reversed where necessary.

The public broadcaster released the findings of the much-anticipated report, compiled by veteran journalist Joe Thloloe on Monday.

The report made a number of recommendations, including that those instructions given to the HR department by Motsoeneng be looked into.

Thloloe said incomplete records for the appointment of senior staff must be re-advertised.

“Where the records are found to be incomplete and the gap is not explained, the appointment/promotion must be reversed, and position re-advertised with the person currently occupying it invited to reapply so there is no prejudice in this process.”

Although the commission found no evidence of direct influence from the African National Congress in SABC newsrooms, it said a spectrum of the ruling party hovered over newsrooms.

WATCH: Commission report: ANC shadow hovered over SABC newsroom

