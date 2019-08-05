Hong Kong leader says protests are challenging China's sovereignty
Carrie Lam spoke as large parts of Hong Kong were hit by a city-wide strike, with extensive traffic and rail disruptions, that came after yet another weekend of violent protests.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Monday recent protests disrupting the former British colony are pushing the city to the verge of an “extremely dangerous situation” and posing a challenge to China’s sovereignty.
The Chinese-controlled city, an Asian financial hub, has been rocked by months of protests that began against a proposed bill to allow people to be extradited to stand trial in mainland China and have developed into calls for greater democracy.
