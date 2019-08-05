District Six claimants ready to work with Didiza following court ruling

Last week, the Land Claims Court found former Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane didn’t comply with a court order to come up with a proper plan for restitution, shifting that responsibility to her successor.

CAPE TOWN - The District Six Working Committee said it was ready to work hand in hand with Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza as land claimants looked forward to returning to their place of birth.

Last week, the Land Claims Court found former Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane didn’t comply with a court order to come up with a proper plan for restitution, shifting that responsibility to her successor.

The court ordered Nkoana-Mashabane to pay for court proceedings which took place in April.

The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform also had to pay the costs of the claimants' legal fees in this contempt of court matter.

“Of course, there may still be a few sceptics that think this is not going to happen, but we have a court order. There’s no way but the way forward [and] people should start believing that restitution is going to happen in District Six and very soon,” said committee chairperson Shahied Ajam.

Nkoana-Mashabane said she would study the court judgment and would then take legal advice on what further actions to take.