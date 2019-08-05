District Six claimants ready to work with Didiza following court ruling
Last week, the Land Claims Court found former Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane didn’t comply with a court order to come up with a proper plan for restitution, shifting that responsibility to her successor.
CAPE TOWN - The District Six Working Committee said it was ready to work hand in hand with Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza as land claimants looked forward to returning to their place of birth.
Last week, the Land Claims Court found former Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane didn’t comply with a court order to come up with a proper plan for restitution, shifting that responsibility to her successor.
The court ordered Nkoana-Mashabane to pay for court proceedings which took place in April.
The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform also had to pay the costs of the claimants' legal fees in this contempt of court matter.
“Of course, there may still be a few sceptics that think this is not going to happen, but we have a court order. There’s no way but the way forward [and] people should start believing that restitution is going to happen in District Six and very soon,” said committee chairperson Shahied Ajam.
Nkoana-Mashabane said she would study the court judgment and would then take legal advice on what further actions to take.
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane: There’s a smear campaign against me
-
Parliament has no legal basis to remove PP from office - Mkhwebane
-
Body found on Table Mountain is of missing Newlands woman
-
SACP rallies to defend Ramaphosa as leaked email on funding hits headlines
-
Court to rule on Sanef case against EFF over 'intimidation' of journalists
-
Mkhwebane: Legal battle with Ramaphosa could lead to constitutional crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.