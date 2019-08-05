Death toll from Texas mass shooting rises to 21

'Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one. The victim passed early this morning at the hospital,' the city's police department said on Twitter.

EL PASO, United States - The death toll from a mass shooting in the southern US city of El Paso, Texas, rose to 21 after one of the wounded died in hospital Monday, police said.

"Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one. The victim passed early this morning at the hospital," the city's police department said on Twitter.

VIDEO: Dozens killed in two US mass shootings

Many shoppers in the busy store were buying back-to-school supplies when they found themselves caught up in the latest US mass shooting, which came just six days after a teenage gunman killed three people at a summer food festival in Northern California.

Saturday’s suspect was officially identified as a 21-year-old white male from Allen, Texas, a Dallas suburb some 1,046 km east of El Paso, which lies along the Rio Grande, across the US-Mexico border from Ciudad Juarez.

Citing law enforcement officials, multiple media reports named the suspect as Patrick Crusius.

‘PEOPLE WERE PANICKING’

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies raced to the scene at the Walmart and nearby Cielo Vista Mall, including police, state troopers, Homeland Security agents and border patrol.

Shoppers fled for their lives, including Kianna Long who was at the Walmart with her husband when they heard gunfire.

“People were panicking and running,” Long said. “They were running close to the floor, people were dropping on the floor.”

She and her husband sprinted through a stock room at the back of the store before huddling with other customers in a steel container in a shipping area.

Tales of heroism also emerged.

Walmart said in a statement: “We’re in shock over the tragic events ... We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Walmart and adjacent businesses, including the mall and a movie theatre, were shut down as law enforcement officers scoured the area in an initial search for additional possible suspects. Authorities later said they believed the gunman had acted alone.

Video posted on Twitter showed customers at one department store being evacuated with their hands up.

The tragedy in El Paso came just six days after a teenage gunman opened fire with an assault-style rifle on a crowd attending the annual Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California, killing three people and injuring a dozen others before he was shot by police and ultimately took his own life.

At a Democratic presidential candidate forum in Las Vegas a clearly emotional Beto O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman who is from El Paso, broke the news to the audience about the deadly mass shooting in his home city.

O’Rourke said he had spoken to his wife Amy, who was driving in the city with one of their children. Addressing reporters, he teared up and struggled to deliver a short statement.

“I am incredibly saddened and it’s very hard to think about this,” he said. “El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community is going to come together. I’m going back there right now to be with my family, to be with my home town.”