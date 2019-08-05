View all in Latest
CT anti-gang unit question 2 suspects after family attacked in home

A man was shot and killed while his wife and their daughter were wounded at the weekend.

FILE: A police van seen in Delft following a fatal shooting in the area. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
FILE: A police van seen in Delft following a fatal shooting in the area. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been taken in for questioning by the police’s anti-gang unit after a family was attacked at their Delft home.

A man was shot and killed while his wife and their daughter were wounded at the weekend. Gunmen stormed their home while they were asleep.

The local community policing forum believed the incident was gang-related.

The forum’s Charles George said the four-year-old child, who was shot in the abdomen, remained in hospital, along with her mother who sustained a bullet wound to her arm.

“We were very heartbroken after we heard about what happened.”

George said while the army had been deployed to Delft several times in recent weeks, shootings continued on a daily basis in the gang-stricken community.

“On Friday night, the army, SAPS and the neighbourhood watch was out in full force. There was not one gangster in sight. When the army is on this location the shootings start on the other side of town again.”

Police said no arrests were made in connection with the shooting.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

